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University of Teramo
Teramo, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Food Microbiology
University of Teramo
Teramo, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Food Microbiology
Center for Research and Development in Food, Faculty of Exact Sciences, National University of La Plata
La Plata, Argentina
Associate Editor
Food Microbiology
Cooperative Research Centre for Contamination Assessment and Remediation of the Environment, The University of Newcastle
Callaghan, Australia
Associate Editor
Food Microbiology