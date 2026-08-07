Frontiers in Microbiology

Editorial
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
Editorial: Stress-Responsive Microbiome of Horticultural Plants: Diversity, Functions, and Application Prospects
in Microbe and Virus Interactions with Plants
Editorial
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Microbe and Virus Interactions with Plants
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Infectious Agents and Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Food Microbiology
Review
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Virology
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Food Microbiology
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Food Microbiology
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Microbe and Virus Interactions with Plants
Editorial
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Editorial
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Editorial
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Infectious Agents and Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Microbial Symbioses
Editorial
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Food Microbiology
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Food Microbiology
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Food Microbiology
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Systems Microbiology
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Physiology and Metabolism of Microorganisms
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Microorganisms in Vertebrate Digestive Systems
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Infectious Agents and Disease
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Virology
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Virology
Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Infectious Agents and Disease
Original Research
Published on 07 Aug 2026
in Infectious Agents and Disease