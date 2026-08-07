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Original Research

Accepted on 07 Aug 2026

Genomic safety, bacteriocinogenic potential, and probiotic-associated traits of Enterococcus lactis LBM-M3D isolated from the swine gastrointestinal tract

in Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy

  • Fernando Moisés Mamani Sanca
  • Sebastián Bermúdez-Puga
  • Taís Mayumi Kuniyoshi
  • Carlos Emilio Cabrera Matajira
  • Mauro de Medeiros Oliveira
  • Iago Rodrigues Blanco
  • Marcos Camargo Knirsch
  • José Manuel Domínguez
  • Andrea Micke Moreno
  • Alessandro de Mello Varani
Frontiers in Microbiology