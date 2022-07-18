Find a journal
Hearing insults is like receiving a “mini slap in the face”, regardless of the precise context the insult is made in. The results provide us with a unique opportunity to research the intersection between emotion and language.
As the temperature rises this summer, we have gathered our top article collections on how heat affects us and the planet. With collective views of more than 1m, researchers were fired up by topics including urban environments and marine heatwaves.
Download the top ebook releases from this month, including special issues on achievements in earthquake forecasting, and solutions to complex ocean challenges from early career marine scientists. All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Scientists identify 54 ‘hotspots’ in the genome for cross-talk between the environment, in particular water temperature, and genes predisposing zebrafish to develop into either sex. As a result, certain born females develop into males.
At Frontiers, we bring some of the world’s best research to a global audience. But with tens of thousands of articles published each year, many often fly under the radar. Here are just five amazing papers you may have missed.
Honeybees use a sophisticated dance to tell their sisters about the location of nearby flowers. This has inspired a new form of robot-robot communication that does not rely on digital network that could prove invaluable in disaster zones.
Researchers are one step closer to understanding the ‘internal GPS’ of animals and humans, by investigating whether rats can learn spaces just by observation. In a new study, researchers show that they learn about a space by watching their friends.
