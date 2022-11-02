marc arnela
Ramon Llull University
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Ramon Llull University
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Polytechnic University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
London South Bank University
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
University of Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Matelys - Research Lab
Vaulx-en-Velin, France
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Université du Québec à Rimouski
Rimouski, Canada
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Boise State University
Boise, United States
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Inria Rennes - Bretagne Atlantique Research Centre
Rennes, France
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Université Polytechnique Hauts-de-France
Valenciennes, France
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Université Polytechnique Hauts-de-France
Valenciennes, France
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Technical University of Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
ZAL Center of Applied Aeronautical Research
Hamburg, Germany
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception