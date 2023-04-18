hossein alisafaee
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Terre Haute, United States
Community Reviewer
Optical Manufacturing and Design
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Terre Haute, United States
Community Reviewer
Optical Manufacturing and Design
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Lafayette, United States
Community Reviewer
Optical Manufacturing and Design
Instituto Portugues Da Qualidade
Caparica, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Emerging Optical Technologies
Warsaw University of Technology
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Optical Manufacturing and Design
National University of Littoral
Santa Fe, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Emerging Optical Technologies
Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Optical Manufacturing and Design
Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Community Reviewer
Optical Imaging
Ankara Yıldırım Beyazıt University
Ankara, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Optical Manufacturing and Design
Vanderbilt University
Nashville, United States
Community Reviewer
Applied Photonics
Taiwan Instrument Research Institute, National Applied Research Laboratories
Hsinchu, Taiwan
Community Reviewer
Emerging Optical Technologies
Laboratoire Photonique, Numérique et Nanosciences
Talence, France
Community Reviewer
Applied Photonics
Roma Tre University
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Optical Manufacturing and Design
Institute for Nanophotonics e.V.
Göttingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Applied Photonics
Mount Holyoke College
South Hadley, United States
Community Reviewer
Applied Photonics
Université de Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Community Reviewer
Emerging Optical Technologies
University of Memphis
Memphis, United States
Community Reviewer
Optical Imaging