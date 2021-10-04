Scope

The Optical Manufacturing and Design section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and production of optical technologies.

Led by Prof. Winnie Ye from Carleton University, the Optical Manufacturing and Design section welcomes submissions in the various domains of optical technology, which connect the design and manufacturing processes for optical devices and systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

design of optical devices

design of optical systems

design tools for illumination optics

manufacturing optimization

nanostructure fabrication

optical fabrication techniques

optimization techniques

the predesign process

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design and manufacturing processes of optical technologies. The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of optical technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.