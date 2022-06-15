Mission & scope

Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience is a multidisciplinary journal that aims to foster the understanding of mechanistic processes associated with Central Nervous System (CNS) aging and age-related neuronal diseases.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof Thomas Wisniewski (New York University School of Medicine, USA), the journal places special emphasis on integrating findings from various sub-disciplines in neuroscience to provide translational insight into the aging process and neurological diseases associated with senescence. Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus and SCIE, the journal also focuses on developing treatment strategies aimed at the conservation of neuronal function, which is critical for advancing our ability to understand, manage, and treat conditions associated with aging.

Areas of interest include:

alzheimer's disease and related dementias

cellular and molecular mechanisms of brain-aging

neurocognitive aging and behavior

neuroinflammation and neuropathy

parkinson’s disease and aging-related movement disorders.

The journal addresses all aspects of CNS aging and neurological diseases and pathological events connected to this process, and welcomes submissions elucidating genetic, biophysical, genomic, proteomic, cellular, molecular, biochemical, endocrinal, immunological, physiological, pharmacological, and psychological/behavioral aspects of aging. Neuroimaging studies and clinical studies targeted to mechanistic aspects of neuronal aging/disease are also welcome.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Manuscripts that are purely clinical or theoretical, lacking mechanistic insights into age-related processes, as well as those that solely focus on clinical trials, medical treatments, or disease-specific epidemiology without a fundamental basis in the neuroscience of aging, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, studies that are purely statistical or theoretical, without a fundamental basis in real-world aging neuroscience issues, do not align with the scope of this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience is committed to disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians, and the public worldwide, thereby advancing developments in the field of CNS aging.