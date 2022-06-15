Scope

The Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

Led by Dr. Allison B. Reiss from NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine, New York University, Dr. Ines Moreno-Gonzalez from The University of Malaga, Spain, and Dr. Sandra Baez from the University of Los Andes, Colombia. The Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias section welcomes submissions in various domains of dementia research, which aim to connect diverse perspectives and promote international collaboration.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic science and translational research on Alzheimer's disease and related disorders

clinical care improvement for patients with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias

development of efficacious treatments for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias

fundamental pathophysiologic, molecular, and neurocognitive mechanisms responsible for the development of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias

knowledge gaps in Alzheimer's disease and related dementias research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the underlying mechanisms, clinical care, and treatment options for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, clinical care improvement, development of efficacious treatments, fundamental pathophysiologic mechanisms, and addressing knowledge gaps in research (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias section does not consider submissions focusing on postoperative care, stroke rehabilitation, heart disease, social isolation, or sleep disorders, unless they have a direct relevance to Alzheimer's disease or related dementias. Studies that do not contribute to the understanding, clinical care improvement, development of efficacious treatments, fundamental pathophysiologic mechanisms, or addressing knowledge gaps in Alzheimer's disease and related dementias research will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dementia research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.