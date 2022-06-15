Scope

The Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Brain-aging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the cellular and molecular aspects of brain aging and related neurological conditions.

Led by Prof. Jorge Busciglio from the University of California, Irvine, the Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Brain-aging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of brain aging research, which aim to enhance understanding and contribute to the development of therapeutic interventions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell and molecular regulation of cellular senescence

cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying age-related neurodegenerative diseases and neurological conditions

cellular mechanisms and signaling pathways regulating the aging process and longevity

regulation of gene expression during brain aging, longevity, and neurodegeneration

sex-related differences modulating cellular senescence

stem cells' role in brain aging and longevity

therapeutic interventions and translational research targeting senescence, aging, longevity, and neurodegenerative pathways

the role of oxidative stress and energy metabolism in brain aging

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the cellular and molecular aspects of brain aging and related neurological conditions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cellular and molecular mechanisms of brain aging, neurodegenerative diseases, cellular senescence, gene expression regulation, sex-related differences, stem cells, therapeutic interventions, and oxidative stress in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Brain-aging does not consider manuscripts describing clinical cases or epidemiological studies that do not have a direct focus on the cellular and molecular aspects of brain aging. Additionally, submissions focused solely on stroke, clinical diagnosis, and treatment, or statistical analysis unrelated to the cellular and molecular aspects of brain aging are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of brain aging research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.