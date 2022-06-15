Scope

The Parkinson's Disease and Aging-related Movement Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing diseases of aging that impact movement.

Led by Prof. Robert Petersen from the College of Medicine, Central Michigan University, the Parkinson's Disease and Aging-related Movement Disorders section welcomes submissions in various domains of movement disorders and aging, which connect fundamental science and translational studies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

corticobasal degeneration

dementia with Lewy bodies

Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker syndrome (prion diseases)

Huntington's disease

multiple system atrophy

Parkinson's disease

Pick's disease

progressive supranuclear palsy

treatment approaches, such as pharmacology and deep brain stimulation, with a focus on addressing protein misfolding disorders (synucleinopathies and tauopathies)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of aging-related movement disorders and their underlying mechanisms, as well as potential therapeutic strategies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3: ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being.

The Parkinson’s Disease and Aging-related Movement Disorders section will not consider studies focusing on general nutrition, exercise, social and lifestyle factors, blood pressure monitoring, or muscle mass adaptation unless there is a direct and significant impact on the understanding, diagnosis, or treatment of Parkinson's disease and related movement disorders, or contribute to advancing good health and well-being in the context of aging-related movement disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of movement disorders and aging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.