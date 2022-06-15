Scope

The Interventions in Aging section is committed to publishing research centered on novel approaches to exploring the idea that aging can be slowed down, or even reversed.

Under the guidance of Dr. Morten Scheibye-Knudsen from the University of Copenhagen, this section invites submissions in various domains of aging interventions, which connect the understanding, measurement, and treatment of aging and its related diseases.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

Behavioral and dietary interventions

Genetic interventions

Measuring and modeling interventions

Pharmacological interventions

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about innovative strategies to target and treat aging, ultimately promoting healthier and longer lives for individuals.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the genetic interventions, pharmacological interventions, behavioral and dietary interventions, measuring and modeling interventions, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Interventions in Aging section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on aging interventions, such as general medical treatments or broad neuroscience topics. However, studies that may not directly focus on the aging process but provide a strong connection to the improvement of health and well-being in older adults may be considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Interventions in Aging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.