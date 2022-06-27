Main content

Scope More than three decades have passed since the discovery of the first gene that regulates the pace of aging: age-1. This finding catalyzed the idea that aging may be plastic and that we can develop interventions that slow or even reverse aging. While we cannot yet stop the aging process, numerous molecules have been discovered that are able to reduce the pace of aging in model organisms and perhaps humans. Clearly, we are on the cusp of a new era of humanity where aging may no longer be considered an immutable part of life but a phenomenon that can be understood, measured, and treated.



Interventions in Aging focuses on new interventions that slow aging and associated diseases.



Areas of interest include – but are not limited to:

● Genetic interventions

● Pharmacological interventions

● Behavioral and dietary interventions

● Measuring and modelling interventions



We aim to contribute to a new way of life where we will no longer be confined to a future of frailty and diseases, but where we may be able to target and treat aging, allowing everyone to live a healthier and longer life.

Front. Aging

Abbreviation fragi

Electronic ISSN 2673-6217

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE, DeepGreen, Dimensions

