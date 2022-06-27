Scope

'Musculoskeletal Aging' publishes high-quality research on clinical aspects of musculoskeletal aging and its sequelae. The journal is particularly interested in publishing research that will enhance our understanding of how to prevent functional decline, maintain independence and improve health outcomes among older adults.

Areas of broad interest include – but are not limited to:

• Frailty, sarcopenia, osteoarthritis and other chronic diseases of aging

• Physical activity, nutrition, lifestyle and digital interventions

• Pharmacologic approaches

Preference will be given to research that provides new insights on the effects or mechanisms of interventions in aging humans. Reports dealing with preclinical aspects of musculoskeletal aging should be submitted to other suitable sections in Frontiers in Aging.