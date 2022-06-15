Scope

The Musculoskeletal Aging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on clinical aspects of musculoskeletal aging.

Led by Dr. Kieran Reid from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, this section welcomes submissions in various domains of musculoskeletal aging research, which further our understanding of functional decline prevention, independence maintenance, and health outcomes improvement among older adults.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Frailty, sarcopenia, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, neuromuscular disorders and other chronic diseases of aging

Physical activity, nutrition, lifestyle and digital interventions to prevent and manage musculoskeletal aging and associated age-related conditions

Pharmacologic approaches to improve function and maintain independence in older adults

The section also welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities). Submissions that aim to provide new insights into the mechanisms of musculoskeletal aging in older adults are also encouraged.

The Musculoskeletal Aging section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the aging process and its impact on the musculoskeletal system. Studies unrelated to the biological, physiological, or functional aspects of musculoskeletal aging in humans, remain outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of musculoskeletal aging research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.