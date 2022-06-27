Scope

The development of cancer and aging are linked in two ways. Firstly, old age is a major risk factor for cancer development. An aging population implies an increase in cancer occurrence, making the need for effective treatment even more important. Secondly, the biological processes involved in aging—such as telomere attrition, genomic instability, loss of proteostasis and altered stem cell function—are also involved in carcinogenesis. Some intervention strategies may therefore be used to treat both aging and cancer.

While aging and cancer share various underlying processes cancer and aging cells display distinct features. Aging cells become less active, lose their ability for energy production and consumption, and accumulate disadvantageous mutations. Cancer cells are characterized by rapid cell divisions, increased energy consumption and ‘advantageous’ mutations. In some cases, therefore, treatment of either aging or cancer will activate the other.

Moreover, intercellular communication has been known to operate by spreading molecules such as cytokines, growth factors or extracellular vesicles. Extracellular vesicles including exosome secreted by viable cells either from aging and cancer cells and involved in the onsets of diseases.

Neoplastic Pathologies of Aging investigates the shared and differing biological mechanisms in aging and cancer. In relation to aging and cancer, we welcome submissions on the following themes, amongst others:

● Genomic instability

● Epigenetic changes

● Stem cells

● Cellular senescence

● Extracellular vesicles

● microRNA and other non-coding RNAs

● Telomerase and telomere attrition

● Deregulated nutrient sensing

● Environmental factors involving in aging and cancer