Mission & scope

Frontiers in Amphibian and Reptile Science is a new multidisciplinary open-access journal that publishes high-quality peer-reviewed research on Herpetology.

Frontiers in Amphibian and Reptile Science is organized into Specialty Sections that cover different areas of research and is particularly interested in receiving articles that convey the importance of the discipline through the application of novel, advanced concepts and methods of broad appeal. The journal will promote the publication of robust and reproducible science, with an emphasis on multi-disciplinary studies that address the most important questions and challenges in the field. Through unsolicited submissions as well as carefully selected Research Topics, we aim to create a forum for the most cutting-edge concepts in Herpetology, while supporting the fundamental research needed to understand these enigmatic and still understudied organisms. The journal will publish a broad variety of publication formats; please refer to the author guidelines for details on specific article types and the submission processes.