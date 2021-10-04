Mission & scope

Frontiers in Amphibian and Reptile Science is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on herpetology, the study of amphibians and reptiles.

Led by Field Chief Editor Trenton Garner from the Zoological Society of London, Frontiers in Amphibian and Reptile Science welcomes research contributions in various domains of herpetology, aiming to bridge the gap between understanding these unique species and their roles in maintaining healthy ecosystems. We are currently inviting submissions on the following topics:

behavior and ecology

conservation

evolution

phylogenetics and paleobiology

physiology and health

The journal supports and advances SDG 15: Life on Land by promoting the protection, restoration, and sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, as well as the conservation of biodiversity.

Frontiers in Amphibian and Reptile Science is committed to advancing developments in the field of herpetology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.