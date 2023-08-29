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Virginia Commonwealth University
Richmond, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
Shiv Nadar University
Greater Noida, India
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
Department of Earth Sciences, School of Nature Sciences, University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
Institute of Systematics and Evolution of Animals, Polish Academy of Sciences
Krakow, Poland
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology