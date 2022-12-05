peter uetz
Virginia Commonwealth University
Richmond, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
Shiv Nadar University
Greater Noida, India
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
Department of Earth Sciences, School of Nature Sciences, University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
Institute of Systematics and Evolution of Animals, Polish Academy of Sciences
Krakow, Poland
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
Rey Juan Carlos University
Móstoles, Spain
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
University of Bonn
Bonn, Germany
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change
Bonn, Germany
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
Illinois Wesleyan University
Bloomington, United States
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
University of Mississippi
Oxford, United States
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
National University of Distance Education (UNED)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology
Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (SI)
Washington, United States
Associate Editor
Phylogenetics and Paleobiology