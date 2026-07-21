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University of South Dakota
Vermillion, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Research Institute of Environmental Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University
Tehran, Iran
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Curtin University
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Western Ecological Research Center, United States Geological Survey (USGS)
Oakhurst, United States
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology