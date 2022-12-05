jacob kerby
University of South Dakota
Vermillion, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Research Institute of Environmental Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University
Tehran, Iran
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Curtin University
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Western Ecological Research Center, United States Geological Survey (USGS)
Oakhurst, United States
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Florida Gulf Coast University
Fort Myers, United States
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Texas A&M University Kingsville
Kingsville, United States
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
University of Salford
Salford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Department of Ecology and Genetics, Uppsala University
Uppsala, Sweden
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Independent researcher
Blowing Rock, North Carolina, United States
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Langone Medical Center, New York University
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology
Natural History Museum University of Pisa
calci, Italy
Associate Editor
Behavior and Ecology