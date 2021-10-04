Scope

The Phylogenetics and Paleobiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of amphibian and reptile diversity, evolution, and adaptations.

Led by Dr. Peter Uetz from Virginia Commonwealth University, the Phylogenetics and Paleobiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of herpetological phylogenetics and paleobiology, which contribute to understanding the adaptation of species to diverse environments and ecological situations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

eco morphology and adaptive mechanisms

morphology, evolution, and genetics

paleobiology and fossils

systematics, taxonomy, and phylogenetics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the evolutionary processes, adaptations, and diversity of amphibians and reptiles.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of amphibian and reptile diversity, evolution, and adaptations, contributing to SDG 14 (Life below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of herpetological phylogenetics and paleobiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.