Mission & scope

Frontiers in Analytical Science is an open-access journal devoted to the publication of rigorously peer-reviewed research in the development and application of techniques for detecting, analyzing, and monitoring chemicals and chemical/biochemical systems. The dissemination of research results from fields including, but not limited to, bioanalytical chemistry, chemical analysis, environmental sciences, forensics, food science, and medical sciences is the journal’s aim.

Articles, Short Communications, Reviews, and Mini Reviews are published. Topics include biomedical analysis and diagnostics, chemometrics, electrochemistry, environmental analysis, food analysis, forensic chemistry, microscale, and nanoscale systems, omics, pharmaceutical analysis, separation, sensing, spectroscopy, and surface analysis. Articles provide general principles of analytical science and significant experimental results. Short Communications emphasize new techniques with results supporting their great potential in academic study and industrial application, which shall be limited to four pages. Reviews are prepared from experts in a specific subfield of analytical science and highlight recent advances and challenges in the field. Mini Reviews provide a concise summary of a specific research topic or field relevant to analytical science. In addition to regular issues, special issues/collections of research topics, which are managed by well-known scholars in specific fields, are published regularly to point out the importance and trend of the topic research.