Mission & scope

Frontiers in Analytical Science is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the development and application of techniques for detecting, analyzing, and monitoring chemicals and chemical/biochemical systems.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Jason Cheng (University of California, Riverside, USA), the journal welcomes research contributions in bioanalytical chemistry, chemical analysis, environmental sciences, forensics, food science, and medical sciences.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

biomedical analysis and diagnostics

chemometrics

electrochemistry

environmental analysis

food analysis

forensic chemistry

microscale and nanoscale systems

omics

pharmaceutical analysis

separation

sensing

spectroscopy

surface analysis.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 2: zero hunger; SDG 3: good health and well-being; SDG 6: clean water and sanitation; SDG 7: affordable and clean energy; SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure; SDG 12: responsible consumption and production; SDG 13: climate action; SDG 14: life below water; and SDG 15: life on land.

Frontiers in Analytical Science is committed to advancing practical applications in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.