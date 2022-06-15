Mission & scope

Frontiers in Batteries and Electrochemistry is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on advancing research in battery technologies and electrochemistry.

Led by Field Chief Editor Jung Ho Kim from the University of Wollongong, Frontiers in Batteries and Electrochemistry welcomes research contributions in various domains of energy storage and electrochemistry, which bridge the gap between scientific understanding and practical applications of energy storage and electrochemistry. Topics include, but are not limited to:

battery materials

integration systems

modeling and analysis

supercapacitors

fuel cell electrochemistry

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. The development of high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient batteries directly contributes to this goal by providing sustainable energy storage solutions for various applications, including electric vehicles and grid-scale storage.

In addition to SDG 7, research published in Frontiers in Batteries and Electrochemistry may also contribute to other SDGs, such as SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, by promoting the development of innovative technologies and sustainable infrastructure for energy storage and distribution.

Manuscripts relating to topics not suitable for publication in Frontiers in Batteries and Electrochemistry include those that do not focus on energy storage or electrochemistry.

Frontiers in Batteries and Electrochemistry is committed to advancing developments in the field of energy storage and electrochemistry by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.