Mission & scope

Batteries are energy storage device that uses chemical reactions to absorb and release energy on demand. Various types of batteries have recently been used as universal power sources, from portable electronic devices to grid-scale storage for different uses. High-performance, cost-effective, high-efficiency batteries are highly desirable for a newly developed electric vehicle. Our question is how to contribute to this research field.

is our newest open-access journal. Field Chief Editor Jung Ho Kim at the University of Wollongong is closely working with all Specialty Chief Editors, Associate Editors and Review Editors to make this journal a world leader in battery technologies. All specialty sections ofpublishes high-quality, new-concept, and interdisciplinary articles and the-state-of-the-arts reviews. The journal aims at all aspects of energy storage fields, including battery materials, integration systems, modelling, analysis, supercapacitor, and fuel cell electrochemistry.

Our missions would like to provide ground-breaking insights into the design of battery materials to boost the capability of systems toward practical applications for academic communities, material scientists, chemists, and engineers. We also welcome commentaries from industry operating managers and policy advisers.