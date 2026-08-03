Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Hanyang University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Battery Materials Research
Nanjing Forestry University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Battery Materials Research
Center for Mechanical Engineering, Materials and Processes, University of Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
Associate Editor
Battery Materials Research
Gachon University
Seongnam, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Battery Materials Research