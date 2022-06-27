Main content

Specialty chief editor nitesh v chawla University of Notre Dame Notre Dame , United States Specialty Chief Editor Big Data Networks

Scope Network Science is a rapidly growing interdisciplinary field with contributions stemming from different disciplines, both theoretical and applied. In addition, Big Data, especially represented as graphs or networks, is rapidly becoming available from different complex systems such social systems, web systems, information systems, biological systems, transportation systems or physical systems. Moreover, a number of these systems interact, creating multi-scale or multi-modal graphs and networks, presenting new challenges for modeling and understanding. The specialty section Big Data Networks welcomes submissions that are at the bring forth model-driven or data-driven approaches to studying networks or graphs in different complex systems. The submissions may cover new methods that enable statistical or machine learning based modeling of graphs / networks, or open up new observations and insights about a complex system. This section especially welcomes papers that demonstrate societal impact. The topics of interest include, but not limited to: Graph Mining

Network Science

Statistical Relational Learning

Complex Systems

Learning on Graphs

Computational Social Science

Social Networks

Information Networks

Transportation Systems

Biological Systems

Network Medicine

Recommendation Systems

Influence and Information Propagation

Deep Learning and Embedding Methods

Ethics, Fairness, Trust and Networks Submissions to Big Data Networks are no longer possible via Frontiers in Digital Humanities, as this field journal is now closed. This section still welcomes submissions via Frontiers in Big Data. Frontiers in Big Data is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Big Data

Abbreviation fdata

Electronic ISSN 2624-909X

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 2.7 CiteScore

Submission Big Data Networks welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Big Data Networks, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.