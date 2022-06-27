emrullah acar
Batman University
Batman, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Batman University
Batman, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Konya Technical University
Konya, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Iskenderun Technical University
Hatay, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
University of Bordj Bou Arréridj
Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Near East University
Nicosia, Cyprus
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
University for Foreigners Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
Mumbai, India
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Intel (United States)
Santa Clara, United States
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
R. C. Patel Institute of Technology
Shirpur, India
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Arcada University of Applied Sciences
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Bahçeşehir University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Qatar Computing Research Institute
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Autonomous University of Guerrero
Chilpancingo, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Centro de Investigación en Computación, Instituto Politécnico Nacional (CIC-IPN)
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence