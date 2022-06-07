Scope

The Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility section in Frontiers in Biomaterials Science is an open science platform for research that addresses chemical/morphological/structural communication at interfaces of implants resulting in tissue regeneration and immune-engineering. This section welcomes submissions including, but not limited to:

· the impact of materials properties on mechanobiology

· the biophysical regulation of cell functions

· the influence of materials on signalling and biological responses.

· the control of tissue regeneration and immune response by chemical factors resulting from the release of molecules from coatings or by degradation of the material

All studies must contribute insights into the interactions and/or compatibility of biomaterials with biological matter. Papers that discuss solely the applications of such biomaterials fall out of the scope of the section and should be submitted to Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.