Scope

The Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration of chemical, morphological, and structural communication at the interfaces of implants for tissue regeneration and immune-engineering.

Led by Prof. Regine Willumeit-Römer from Helmholtz Center Hereon, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ), the Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biomaterials science, which connect the understanding of material properties and their influence on biological systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biophysical regulation of cell functions

control of tissue regeneration and immune response by chemical factors from coatings or material degradation

impact of materials properties on mechanobiology

influence of materials on signaling and biological responses

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions and/or compatibility of biomaterials with biological matter.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

Papers that discuss solely the applications of such biomaterials fall out of the scope of the section and should be submitted to Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomaterials science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.