Field chief editor dietmar w. werner hutmacher Queensland University of Technology Brisbane , Australia Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Biomaterials Science

Mission & scope Frontiers in Biomaterials Science publishes fundamental and applied research probing into the science of biomaterials. This interdisciplinary journal publishes high-impact research not of what is classically defined as biomaterials but of biomaterials science and biomaterials technology, and aims to publish studies which address the current lack of mechanisms and fundamental knowledge of old and new biomaterials at the interface of chemistry, physics, biology, materials science, and biomedical engineering. This Open Access journal aims to become known at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to academia, industry, and the world at large. The future of the Biomaterials scholium depends on upon the investment in ongoing mission to make it the pinnacle of scientific curiosity and discovery. Therefore, the journal cuts across disciplines of medicine, pharmacy, veterinary science, bioengineering and biotechnology from an applied research point of view and topics that present the all-encompassing perspective of offering medical devices, drug delivery systems, implants etc. to the clinical arsenal. Frontiers in Biomaterials Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Biomater. Sci.

Abbreviation fbiom

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.