Mission & scope

Frontiers in Biomaterials Science is a multidisciplinary journal that delves into the science and technology of biomaterials.

Led by Field Chief Editor Dietmar Werner Hutmacher (Queensland University of Technology, Australia), Frontiers in Biomaterials Science is a DOAJ-indexed journal welcoming research contributions in various domains of biomaterials science, aiming to bridge the gap between chemistry, physics, biology, materials science, and biomedical engineering. Topics include, but are not limited to:

bio-interactions and bio-compatibility

bioinspired and complex materials

biomaterials manufacturing and technology

biomaterials science for regenerative therapies

delivery systems and controlled release

imaging and diagnostics

Frontiers in Biomaterials Science aims to publish studies that address the current lack of mechanisms and fundamental knowledge of old and new biomaterials. In particular, the journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the intersection of medicine, pharmacology, veterinary science, bioengineering, and biotechnology, as well as studies that can offer new medical devices and implants to the clinical arsenal.

Additionally, Frontiers in Biomaterials Science encourages submissions that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being, by advancing research in biomaterials science to improve healthcare outcomes and enhance quality of life.

Manuscripts relating to clinical and translational research are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Biomaterials Science is dedicated to advancing developments in the field of biomaterials science by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, fostering the scientific breakthroughs of the future.