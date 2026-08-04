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Department of Biomedical Engineering, College of Science and Engineering, University of Minnesota
Minneapolis, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
Guwahati, India
Associate Editor
Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Pilani, India
Associate Editor
Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Institut Galien Paris Saclay Université Paris Saclay
Châtenay-Malabry, France
Associate Editor
Delivery Systems and Controlled Release