dietmar werner hutmacher
Queensland University of Technology
Brisbane, Australia
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Biomaterials Science
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Specialty Chief Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Imaging and Diagnostics
Department of Biomedical Engineering, College of Science and Engineering, University of Minnesota
Minneapolis, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Canada
Associate Editor
Imaging and Diagnostics
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
Guwahati, India
Associate Editor
Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Northeastern University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Federal University of Santa Catarina
Florianopolis, Brazil
Associate Editor
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies
Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Pilani, India
Associate Editor
Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Johannes Kepler University of Linz
Linz, Austria
Associate Editor
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies
CrannMed Ltd
Galway, Ireland
Associate Editor
Bioinspired and Complex Materials