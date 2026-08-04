Frontiers in Biomaterials Science

Review
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
Smart Biomaterials for Precision Drug Delivery: Emerging Strategies for Site-Specific Targeting and Controlled Therapeutic Release
in Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Review
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Brief Research Report
Accepted on 04 Aug 2026
in Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Review
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Review
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies
Mini Review
Accepted on 29 Jul 2026
in Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Editorial
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Review
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies
Perspective
Published on 24 Jul 2026
in Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Review
Published on 23 Jul 2026
in Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies
Original Research
Published on 12 Jun 2026
in Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Perspective
Published on 09 Jun 2026
in Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies
Review
Published on 03 Feb 2026
in Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Mini Review
Published on 13 Aug 2025
in Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Original Research
Published on 20 Jun 2025
in Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Mini Review
Published on 19 Mar 2025
in Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Mini Review
Published on 24 Feb 2025
in Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Mini Review
Published on 12 Feb 2025
in Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Original Research
Published on 01 Nov 2024
in Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Original Research
Published on 25 Oct 2024
in Imaging and Diagnostics
Original Research
Published on 09 Oct 2024
in Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
Editorial
Published on 30 Aug 2024
in Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Review
Published on 30 Jul 2024
in Imaging and Diagnostics
Editorial
Published on 19 Jul 2024
in Delivery Systems and Controlled Release
Correction
Published on 17 Jul 2024
in Bioinspired and Complex Materials