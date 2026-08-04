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Original Research

Published on 25 Oct 2024

Methodological aspects of correlative, multimodal, multiparametric breast cancer imaging: from data acquisition to image processing for AI-based radioproteomics in a preclinical setting

in Imaging and Diagnostics

  • Silvester J. Bartsch
  • Klára Brožová
  • Christoph Fürböck
  • Joachim Friske
  • Daniela Laimer-Gruber
  • Thomas H. Helbich
  • Marcus Hacker
  • Claudia Kuntner
  • Klaus Kratochwill
  • Lukas Kenner
Frontiers in Biomaterials Science
doi 10.3389/fbiom.2024.1420114
  • 3,704 views
  • 2 citations