paulo bartolo
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore , Singapore
Specialty Chief Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore , Singapore
Specialty Chief Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
University of Oslo
Oslo , Norway
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
University of Araraquara
Araraquara , Brazil
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Jiangxi University of Science and Technology
Ganzhou , China
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Fraunhofer Research Institution for Individualized and Cell-Based Medical Engineering (IMTE)
Lübeck , Germany
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore , Singapore
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
KU Leuven
Leuven , Belgium
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Instituto de Ciências Biomédicas Abel Salazar, Universidade do Porto
Porto , Portugal
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Maastricht University
Maastricht , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Warsaw University of Technology
Warsaw , Poland
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Sabancı University
Tuzla , Turkey
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Centro de Tecnologia da Informação Renato Archer (CTI)
Campinas , Brazil
Review Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore
Lahore , Pakistan
Review Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Fraunhofer IMTE
Lübeck , Germany
Review Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Federal University of Pará
Belém , Brazil
Review Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology