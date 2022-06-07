paulo bartolo
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Specialty Chief Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Fraunhofer Research Institution for Individualized and Cell-Based Medical Engineering (IMTE)
Lübeck, Germany
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
MARA University of Technology
Shah Alam, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Strand Therapeutics, Inc.
Cambridge, United States
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Rhine-Waal University of Applied Sciences
Kleve, Germany
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
University of Oslo
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
University of Missouri
Columbia, United States
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
University of Sonora
Hermosillo, Mexico
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Sabancı University
Tuzla, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Medical University of Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Maastricht University
Maastricht, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Institute of Biomedical Sciences Abel Salazar, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology