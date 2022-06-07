Scope

The Delivery Systems and Controlled Release section of Frontiers in Biomaterials Science publishes high-quality fundamental, applied, and translational research across the field of drug delivery systems and controlled release. This is a growing part of biomaterials and industrial pharmacy that includes therapeutic availability over a defined period to improve human, veterinary, and environmental health. Delivery systems and controlled release play a critical role in standalone therapeutic delivery, both targeted and systemic, and improve outcomes for implanted medical devices.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Drug delivery technologies including, but not limited to micro and nanoparticles, pumps and devices, formulations and drug carriers;

New and repurposed drug delivery strategies;

Targeted drug delivery for improved efficacy and reduced side effects;

Modes of delivery into the organism, e.g. intra and transdermal, intravascular, intrathecal, transmucosal, oral, inhaled, etc.;

Reviews of current topics in delivery systems and controlled release;

Presentation and analysis of preclinical and clinical data, both prospective and retrospective, related to delivery systems and controlled release;

Biopolymer delivery including RNA, gene, vaccine, and antibody delivery and release

Immune engineering

All studies must pertain to Delivery Systems and Controlled Release. Priority is given to studies founded on strong chemical, physical/mathematical, and biological phenomena.