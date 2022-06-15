Department of Biomedical Engineering, College of Science and Engineering, University of Minnesota

Scope

The Delivery Systems and Controlled Release section is dedicated to publishing high-quality fundamental, applied, and translational research across the field of drug delivery systems and controlled release technologies.

Led by Prof. Chun Wang from the Department of Biomedical Engineering, College of Science and Engineering, University of Minnesota, the Delivery Systems and Controlled Release section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biomaterials science and industrial pharmacy, including therapeutic delivery, which contribute to improving human, veterinary, and environmental health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antibody, gene, RNA, and vaccine delivery and release

artificial intelligence and machine-learning in delivery technologies

delivery and controlled release for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine

delivery and controlled release in gene and genome editing

drug delivery technologies such as micro and nanoparticles, pumps and devices, formulations, and drug carriers

immune engineering

modes of delivery into the organism, for example, intra and transdermal, intravascular, intrathecal, transmucosal, oral, inhaled, and others

new and repurposed drug delivery strategies

presentation and analysis of preclinical and clinical data, both prospective and retrospective, related to delivery systems and controlled release

reviews of current topics in delivery systems and controlled release

targeted drug delivery for improved efficacy and reduced side effects

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of drug delivery systems and controlled release technologies. Priority is given to studies founded on strong chemical, physical/mathematical, and biological phenomena.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

Themes focused on drug discovery are out of scope and should be submitted to Frontiers in Pharmacology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomaterials science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.