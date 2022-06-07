Scope

The Imaging and Diagnostics section of Frontiers in Biomaterial Science aims to publish high-quality fundamental and applied research in characterisation and evaluation of biomaterials and tissue-engineered constructs.

Accurately measuring the full complexity of biological and biomaterial systems is critical to understanding fundamental processes and key to future diagnostic technologies and innovation. At the heart of this challenge is the ability to quantitatively measure the interaction between complex structures – at scales both large and small. Cutting-edge imaging probes and modalities, innovative biosensors, and novel molecular therapeutics are just some themes inspiring this specialty section. We seek contributions from all disciplines feeding this field, including engineering, biotechnology, life sciences, medicine, chemistry, and materials science. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Biosensors

· Theranostics and molecular therapeutics

· Biomaterial based imaging agents/probes

· Imaging techniques for characterisation of biomaterials, scaffolds, tissue-engineered constructs, and bioartificial organs

· Imaging of material-biology interactions, chemical/morphological/structural communication, and mechanobiology

· Next-generation imaging and diagnostic tools and methods

All studies must contribute insights into imaging and/or diagnostics for the biomaterials science field. Reports dealing with material synthesis and manufacture do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to alternative sister specialties covering this scope.