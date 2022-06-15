Scope

The Imaging and Diagnostics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the characterisation and evaluation of biomaterials and tissue-engineered constructs.

Led by Prof. Kathryn Stok from The University of Melbourne, the Imaging and Diagnostics section welcomes submissions aiming to accurately measure the full complexity of biological and biomaterial systems using innovative technologies. Cutting-edge imaging probes and modalities, innovative biosensors, and novel molecular therapeutics are just some themes inspiring this specialty section.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biosensors

biomaterial-based imaging agents/probes

imaging of material-biology interactions, chemical/morphological/structural communication, and mechanobiology

imaging techniques for characterisation of biomaterials, scaffolds, tissue-engineered constructs, and bioartificial organs

next-generation imaging and diagnostic tools and methods

theranostics and molecular therapeutics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the imaging and diagnostics aspects of biomaterial science.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Reports dealing with synthesis and manufacturing of biomaterials do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to alternative sections of Frontiers in Biomaterials Science.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomaterial science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.