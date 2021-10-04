Scope

The Bird Conservation and Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of bird conservation and management strategies.

Led by Prof. Des Thompson, based in Edinburgh, the Bird Conservation and Management section welcomes submissions in various domains of bird science, which address the challenges and opportunities in conserving and managing bird populations and their habitats.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptations of birds to wide range of habitats

application of genetic techniques, such as cloning and CRISPR, to bird conservation and management

birds on disturbed, secondary habitats and land used for production

changes in bird population parameters with environmental changes

climate change and habitat and species management, and impacts

development of mitigation methods against anthropogenic impacts, such as bycatch and wind power turbines

ethical and political issues related to bird conservation and management

evaluation of extinction threats to birds

examples of evidence-based decisions

examples of successes and failures form which we can learn and adapt

horizon scans

impact of introduced birds on other birds and ecosystems

impact of introduced species on birds

improved applications of species distribution models (SDMs) to conservation and management

novel approaches of population viability analyses (PVAs) to bird conservation and management

overviews of conservation and management -policies, good practice, and challenges/opportunities

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of bird conservation and management, aiming to contribute to the preservation and sustainability of bird populations and their ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the bird conservation and management, focusing on good practice, adaptations, environmental changes, mitigation methods, climate change effects, extinction threats, introduced species impacts, species distribution models, population viability analyses, disturbed habitats, genetic techniques, and ethical and political issues, in line with SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), 15 (Life on Land), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bird science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.