Scope

The Bird Conservation and Management specialty section of Frontiers in Bird Science publishes high-quality fundamental and applied studies across the fields of conservation and management.

Birds have been consumed, used, and affected by humans for thousands of years, though fast, intense, and widespread anthropogenic impacts increased more during the last century and continue nowadays. Thus, the areas of bird conservation and management are more than ever highly important to avoid the loss of more bird species or to avoid losing birds’ multiple ecological roles in ecosystems. Researchers and managers are challenged to solve historical bird threats and problems, but also to deal with new and increasing changes, such as climatic, diseases, new toxins, and species invasions. Also, recent bird studies are being propelled and developed by analyses of big data coming from millions of bird records available by community science data, millions of specimens stored in museums becoming available online, more and more long-term ecological studies, and meta-analyses of a wide array of published studies.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

- changes in birds population parameters with environmental changes;

- development of mitigation methods against anthropogenic impacts, such as by catching, wind power turbines, etc;

- birds on disturbed, secondary habitats and land used for production;

- adaptations of birds to urban habitats;

- effects of climate change on birds;

- improved applications of Species Distribution Models (SDMs) to conservation and management;

- novel approaches of Population Viability Analyses (PVAs) to bird conservation and management;

- the impact of introduced species on birds;

- the impact of introduced birds on other birds and ecosystems;

- evaluation of extinction threats to birds;

- application of genetic techniques, such as cloning and CRISPR, to bird conservation and management;

- ethical and political issues related to bird conservation and management.

Natural history and mainly descriptive ecological, behavioral, and physiological studies are not in the scope of this section. Please note that authors submitting work should consider Frontiers in Conservation Science and the specialty sections on Biogeography and Macroecology and Conservation and Restoration Ecology from Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.