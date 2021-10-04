Scope

The Bird Movements and Migration section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing our understanding of avian movement patterns and migration behavior.

Led by Dr. Alex Jahn from Oregon State University, the Bird Movements and Migration section welcomes submissions in the various domains of avian ecology, which contribute to our knowledge of the patterns and drivers of bird movement, dispersal, and migration across all spatial and temporal scales.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acoustics and nocturnal migration monitoring

age, sex, population related strategies

barrier crossing

chemical ecology of movements and migration (including stable isotopes)

embarked technologies (radio, GPS, geolocator tags)

linking dispersal and migration to demography

morphological adaptations

movement and migration ecology related to human-induced mortality (renewable energies, hunting, road casualties, cat predation)

origin and evolution of migration

orientation and sensory abilities

phenology of migration

scaling metapopulations, and responses to global changes

seasonal connectivity

stopover ecology

vagrancy and the evolution of new migratory pathways

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the patterns, drivers, and ecological implications of bird movements and migration.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of avian movement patterns, migration behavior, and ecological implications, contributing to SDG 15 (Life on Land) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of avian ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.