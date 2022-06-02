Main content

Specialty chief editor frédéric jiguet Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle Paris, France Specialty Chief Editor Bird Movements and Migration

Scope Birds are particularly mobile animals, displaying varied strategies of movement, from local foraging to seasonal migrations. The spectacular seasonal migrations of billions of birds across and between continents has amazed humans since centuries, from the ancient belief that swallows bury in the mud to overwinter to recent developments of miniaturized tags to track movements. The section Bird Movements and Migration covers a wide geographic and taxonomic remit, giving center stage to advances in our understanding of patterns and drivers of movement behavior, dispersal and migration across all spatial and temporal scales. Unravelling bird movements and migration are central to our understanding of avian ecology, and links are obvious to the other specialties of the journal. Potential topics of great interest to the specialty include, but by no means limited to: - Morphological adaptations - Orientation and sensory abilities - Chemical ecology of movements and migration (including stable isotopes) - Embarked technologies (radio, GPS, geolocator tags) - Acoustics and nocturnal migration monitoring - Linking dispersal and migration to demography - Age, sex, population related strategies - Scaling metapopulations, and responses to global changes - Movement and migration ecology related to human-induced mortality (renewable energies, hunting, road casualties, cat predation) - Seasonal connectivity - Stopover ecology - Barrier crossing - Phenology of migration - Origin and evolution of migration - Migration genetics, candidate genes - Vagrancy and the evolution of new migratory pathways

