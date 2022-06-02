Main content

Scope Birds appeal to the public like no other group of animals. The contributions of birders to our knowledge is rapidly increasing, especially as online databases continue to accumulate massive numbers (literally billions) of bird observations globally. In the Science of Birding, we hope to attract papers that investigate birding from a scientific perspective. Topics might focus on the human dimensions of birding, use and evaluation of citizen science data, even application of scientific approaches to address thorny field identification problems birders confront. We encourage use of statistical evaluation, as well as psychological approaches because the data are produced by humans. This specialty section, Science of Birding, is unique among existing ornithological journals because it has a strong interdisciplinary approach, linking social and natural sciences. The section publishes a wide range of high-quality research focusing on analyses of data originating from citizen / community scientists. It also includes investigations of opportunities to improve the accuracy and reliability of public contributions of data. Further, it explores the human dimension of birds and birding, from a leisure perspective and on the influence that birds have on our lives, health and well-being. This specialty section, Science of Birding, is unique among existing ornithological journals because it has a strong interdisciplinary approach, linking social and natural sciences. The section publishes a wide range of high-quality research focusing on analyses of data originating from citizen / community scientists. It also includes investigations of opportunities to improve the accuracy and reliability of public contributions of data. Further, it explores the human dimension of birds and birding, from a leisure perspective and on the influence that birds have on our lives, health and well-being. Science of Birding attracts studies from basic and applied research fields. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Science of Birding attracts studies from basic and applied research fields. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: - Studies using data from citizen/community science and public engagement - Biostatistical analyses to improve the scientific use of citizen science data to overcome biases - Psychological and social dimensions of birds on health and well-being - Studies about the leisure and recreation aspects of birding and birdwatching - Economic aspects of birding and conservation - Avitourism and travel intentions - Representation and appreciation of birds in human societies - Studies on effectiveness of teaching and learning about birds

Facts Short name Front. Bird Sci.

Abbreviation fbirs

Electronic ISSN 2813-3870

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Science of Birding welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Science of Birding, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.