Scope

Birds appeal to the public like no other group of animals. The contributions of birders to our knowledge is rapidly increasing, especially as online databases continue to accumulate massive numbers (literally billions) of bird observations globally. In the Science of Birding, we hope to attract papers that investigate birding from a scientific perspective. Topics might focus on the human dimensions of birding, use and evaluation of citizen science data, even application of scientific approaches to address thorny field identification problems birders confront. We encourage use of statistical evaluation, as well as psychological approaches because the data are produced by humans.

This specialty section, Science of Birding, is unique among existing ornithological journals because it has a strong interdisciplinary approach, linking social and natural sciences. The section publishes a wide range of high-quality research focusing on analyses of data originating from citizen / community scientists. It also includes investigations of opportunities to improve the accuracy and reliability of public contributions of data. Further, it explores the human dimension of birds and birding, from a leisure perspective and on the influence that birds have on our lives, health and well-being.

Science of Birding attracts studies from basic and applied research fields. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

- Studies using data from citizen/community science and public engagement

- Biostatistical analyses to improve the scientific use of citizen science data to overcome biases

- Psychological and social dimensions of birds on health and well-being

- Studies about the leisure and recreation aspects of birding and birdwatching

- Economic aspects of birding and conservation

- Avitourism and travel intentions

- Representation and appreciation of birds in human societies

- Studies on effectiveness of teaching and learning about birds