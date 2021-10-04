Scope

The Science of Birding section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of birding and its impact on society, environment, and human well-being.

Led by Dr. Christoph Randler from the University of Tübingen, the Science of Birding section welcomes submissions in the various domains of ornithology, which connect the natural and social sciences to enhance our understanding of birding and its implications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

avitourism and travel intentions

biostatistical analyses to improve the scientific use of citizen science data to overcome biases

economic aspects of birding and conservation

psychological and social dimensions of birds on health and well-being

representation and appreciation of birds in human societies

studies about the leisure and recreation aspects of birding and birdwatching

studies on effectiveness of teaching and learning about birds

studies using data from citizen/community science and public engagement

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of birding, its impact on society, and the role of citizen science in advancing our understanding of this field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the interdisciplinary study of birding, avitourism, biostatistical analyses, economic aspects of birding and conservation, psychological and social dimensions of birds on health and well-being, representation and appreciation of birds in human societies, leisure and recreation aspects of birding and birdwatching, effectiveness of teaching and learning about birds, and citizen/community science and public engagement (SDG 3, SDG 4, SDG 8, SDG 11, SDG 12, SDG 13, SDG 15).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ornithology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.