prof bill j buchanan obe, phd, fbcs, pfhea
Edinburgh Napier University
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Good
Edinburgh Napier University
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Good
Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
Canberra, Australia
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
Sogang University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Blockchain Technologies
Firmenich SA (Switzerland)
Geneva, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Good
Technical University of Denmark
Kongens Lyngby, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Blockchain Economics
Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași
Iași, Romania
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Taibah University
Medina, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Blockchain Economics
RMIT University
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Blockchain Economics
World Islamic Sciences and Education University
Amman, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
World Health Organization (Switzerland)
Geneva, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Good
University of the West of England
Bristol, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Good
Other
Washington DC, United States
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Science
Cyprus University of Technology
Limassol, Cyprus
Community Reviewer
Blockchain Technologies
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Blockchain Security and Privacy