Scope

The Blockchain Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration of socio-economic systems transitioning towards open models built on distributed ledger technologies and blockchain.

Led by Dr. Claudio Tessone from the University of Zurich and Dr. Paolo Tasca from University College London Centre for Blockchain Technologies, the Blockchain Economics section welcomes submissions in various domains of blockchain and economics, which address fundamental questions and bridge the gap between technology and economic theory.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analysis of collective-decision making

analysis of incentives in blockchain-based platforms

contract, market design, and information mechanisms of distributed marketplaces

decision-making processes in decentralized environments

economic aspects of decentralized autonomous organizations

economic aspects of design and functioning of centrally issued digital currencies

economic aspects of distributed consensus systems

economic aspects of initial coin offerings and security token offerings

economic metrics of blockchain

economics of blockchains employing tokens or account balances

interdisciplinary approaches in blockchain research

modeling and forecasting of blockchain economics

political aspects of blockchain economics

strategic behavior in blockchain

token circulation and distribution

token engineering

token economics / tokenomics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of blockchain economics, including theoretical and empirical studies that advance the state of the art in this area.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of blockchain and economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.