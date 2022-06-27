glenn parry
University of Surrey
Guildford, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Blockchain for Good
Doha Institute for Graduate Studies
Doha, Qatar
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
Institute for Artificial Intelligence Research and Development of Serbia
Novi Sad, Serbia
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
University of Surrey
Guildford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
Faculty of Engineering, University of Kragujevac
Kragujevac, Serbia
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
Indian School of Business
Hyderabad, India
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
United Nations
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
Griffith Law School, Faculty of Arts, Education and Law, Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
MedNeuro, Inc.
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
University of Limerick
Limerick, Ireland
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
Télécom SudParis
Evry, France
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
University of the Arts London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good
Consultant
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Good