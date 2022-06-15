Scope

Led by Dr. Jane Thomason, the Blockchain for Web3 and The Metaverse section provides a global forum for researchers, practitioners, designers, developers, and policymakers to explore the future prospects and latest developments in Web3 and Metaverse. It advances our understanding of the state-of-the-art in these fields, their underlying infrastructure and their application across sectors including but not limited to health, education, gaming, commerce, industry, government and sustainability.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Approaches to Self-Sovereign Identity

Use of NFTs as digital verification for KYC and credentials

Improving accessibility, e.g., goggles; XR

Infrastructure-related issues, including use cases, requirements, technical solutions, and capabilities for supporting metaverse platforms and services (e.g., Cloud and edge computing infra, networking infra, blockchain infra, etc.)

Architecture, functionalities, interfaces, intelligent management mechanisms, connectivity technologies, and minimum requirements for infrastructure.

Use cases and requirements for cross-platform interoperability

Functional enablers for interoperability of services and applications

Functional architecture and interfaces for cross-platform interoperability

Interoperable technologies, including use cases and requirements, enabling the virtual world's integration with the natural world and encouraging its convergence with the real world.

Structured data models for virtual and real-world mapping

Applications and services integration between virtual and real worlds

Interfaces among platforms, users, and devices

Use cases and requirements related to security and PII protection aspects

Security of networks and technology underpinning the metaverse platform, including cybersecurity and identity management

Building confidence and security, including Personally Identifiable Information (PII) protection-related aspects, plus preventing online and offline harm and considering ethical issues and standards

Data ownership and protection

Digital asset ownership

Issues of trustworthiness related to the metaverse

Child online protection

Digital ethics and their application to Metaverse

Ethical issues related to privacy concerns and relevance of GDPR on Metaverse

Describe the ethical issues related to digital identity and self-sovereignty.

Ethical considerations for corporations and industry

Ethical issues related to content ownership and control of virtual assets

Ethical issues associated with IP, trademarks, and copyright issues for Metaverse

Ethical implications of metaverse for society and impact on the environment

Ethical issues related to mental health and well-being impacts

Economic aspects and competition

Metaverse Potential Market failures and Regulatory remedies

Public sector value models

Approaches to regulation and governance of DeFi and DAOs.

What body would be appropriate to regulate the Metaverse?

Cross-border jurisdictional issues.

How can Metaverse improve global access to education and enhance the educational experience?

Will there be impacts on the industry, for example, having an immersive retail space inside where customers can engage with NFTs with gamification?

Case studies on Web 3.0 and government services

How Metaverse will create jobs of the future

New economic opportunities with token economies.

How can the user experience and user interface be improved?

Community engagement models and incentives.

What are the physical and mental health impacts of digital life?

Digital Anthropology examines the changing life patterns of young people living digitally.

Impact of multiple identities on psychological health.

Infrastructure and Technical AdvancementsVirtual/Real World IntegrationSecurity and Data ProtectionEthical IssuesEconomic, Regulatory, and Competition AspectsSocial UtilityUser Experience and Impacts

The section does not consider submissions that are not exploring blockchain technologies or are not tied to their applications, as they are not considered in the scope of Frontiers in Blockchain.

We welcome submissions which support and advance the SDGs, in particular SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Blockchain, Web3, and the Metaverse to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.