adrian alexandrescu
Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași
Iași, Romania
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași
Iași, Romania
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
World Islamic Sciences and Education University
Amman, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
University of Rovira i Virgili
Tarragona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Doğuş University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies
Bucharest, Romania
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Polytechnic University of Bucharest
Bucharest, Romania
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Kahramanmaras Sütçü Imam University
Kahramanmaras, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Faculty of Economic Cybernetics, Statistics and Informatics, Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies
Bucharest, Romania
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Marathwada Mitramandal Institute of Technology Pune
Pune, India
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
University of Nicosia
Nicosia, Cyprus
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Lingnan University
Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, SAR China
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
University of Moratuwa
Moratuwa, Sri Lanka
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Faculty of Economics and Business, University of Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Community Reviewer
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse