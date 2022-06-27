jane thomason
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
National Institute of Technology, Karnataka
Mangalore, India
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Bath Spa University
Bath, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
California State University, Sacramento
Sacramento, United States
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Mansoura University
Mansoura, Egypt
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
IoTeX
Menlo Park, United States
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Karabük University
Karabük, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Åbo Akademi University
Turku, Finland
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Infynit, Former HSBC, VISA, G20 GPFI
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Department of Information System and Security, College of Information Technology, United Arab Emirates University, United Arab Emirates
Al Ain, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
University of West Attica
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering
Nagpur, India
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse
Other
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Blockchain for Web3 and the Metaverse