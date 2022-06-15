Scope

The Blockchain in Industry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the applications and impact of blockchain technologies in various industrial sectors.

Led by Dr. Srinath Perera from Western Sydney University, the Blockchain in Industry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of blockchain technology, which address the challenges and opportunities in integrating blockchain with other innovative technologies and trends.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

blockchain applications in industries and sectors such as construction, manufacturing, agriculture, services sector, power and energy, financial, and health among others

blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS)

blockchain-enabled business models (dynamic leasing, factoring, mobility, logistics)

blockchain impact on automatization of business processes

blockchain impact on data authentication, management in business

blockchain impact on monetization of business processes (CBDC, NFTs)

blockchain in eCommerce

challenges: risks, limitations on data standards, complexity of data and workflows, along with regulatory, administrative, cybersecurity, and other hurdles

eco-friendly blockchain and its relationship in industry (proof-of-work models towards proof-of-stake)

identity on the blockchain

intersection between blockchain, IoT, and AI

strategies for optimizing data storage (IPFS, distributed ledger, on-chain off-chain configuration, sharding)

tokenization of assets, machines, and devices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the potential of blockchain technology to transform business processes and entire industries.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the applications and impact of blockchain technologies in various industrial sectors, eco-friendly blockchain, and data management in business, contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Blockchain in Industry section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the application, development, or analysis of blockchain technology within various industries. Studies focusing solely on general business practices or unrelated technological advancements are outside the scope of this section. However, traditional data management topics may be considered if they are directly related to blockchain technology and its impact on data authentication, management in business, or strategies for optimizing data storage.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of blockchain technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.