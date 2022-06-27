alex butean
Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu
Sibiu, Romania
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu
Sibiu, Romania
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
Canberra, Australia
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
University of Stavanger
Stavanger, Norway
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
College of Science, University College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
Aetna
Hartford, United States
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
Université de Lorraine
Nancy, France
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
University of Nicosia
Nicosia, Cyprus
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
Data61 (CSIRO)
Eveleigh, Australia
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
Toronto Metropolitan University
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
University of Waterloo
Waterloo, Canada
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
University of Molise
Campobasso, Italy
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
Poznań University of Economics and Business
Poznań, Poland
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry
Department of Health, Torrens University Australia, Melbourne Campus
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Blockchain in Industry