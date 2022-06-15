Scope

The Blockchain Security and Privacy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the critical aspects of blockchain technology and distributed ledger technologies, emphasizing security, privacy, and trust.

Led by Dr. Jorge Bernal Bernabe from the University of Murcia, the Blockchain Security and Privacy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of blockchain technology, which address the challenges between advancing our understanding of security and privacy in blockchain technology and exploring approaches to establishing trust within blockchain systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attack detection

auditing, accountability, and transparency in blockchain transactions

blockchain security mechanisms and protocols

business, organizational, and operational application issues

consensus protocols

cryptography

identity management and authentication

privacy-preserving and enhancing techniques

regulatory and legal implications of blockchain privacy and trust

scalability and performance

trust models and frameworks

vulnerability analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the focus area of security, privacy, and trust in blockchain technology and its real-life applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of blockchain technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.