Scope

The Financial Blockchain section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the transformative impact of blockchain technology on finance and financial services.

Led by Dr. Pinar Emirdag from Foundational Questions Institute, the Financial Blockchain section welcomes submissions in the various domains of financial technology, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from the intersection of finance, technology, and society.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

decentralized systems and trust

digital assets and their market structures

digital currencies and tokenomics

identity and risk management in finance

legal, semantic, and automation aspects of blockchain

privacy and security in financial blockchain systems

scalability of blockchain technologies

smart contracts and their applications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the innovative applications and implications of blockchain technology in the financial sector.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of financial technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.