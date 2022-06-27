tomaso aste
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
University of St. Gallen
St. Gallen, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
Birmingham City University
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
Dickinson College
Carlisle, United States
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
ESE Business School, University of Los Andes
San Carlos, Chile
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
Other
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
Zurich University of Applied Sciences
Winterthur, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
Radboud University
Nijmegen, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
University of Hull
Hull, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
United States Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association
Washington, United States
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
The University of Texas at Austin
Austin, United States
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
Medical University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge, United States
Community Reviewer
Financial Blockchain