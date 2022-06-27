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Foundational Questions Institute
Decatur, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Financial Blockchain
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
St Louis, United States
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
University of Avignon
Avignon, France
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
UBS Group (United Kingdom)
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
Other
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
Bancstreet Capital Partners Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
Singapore University of Social Sciences
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
Word3 Content
Devon, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
Z/Yen Group
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
University of Oregon
Eugene, United States
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
University of Twente
Enschede, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
London School of Economics and Political Science
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain
Alliance Manchester Business School, Faculty of Humanities, The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Financial Blockchain