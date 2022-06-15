Scope

The Building Information Modelling (BIM) section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the advancements and applications of BIM and related technologies in the built environment.

Led by Dr. Salman Azhar from Auburn University, the Building Information Modelling (BIM) section welcomes submissions in the various domains of BIM, which facilitate the exchange of ideas and collaboration between researchers, practitioners, and educators in a multidisciplinary manner.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

BIM adoption at project and organization levels

BIM assisted 3D printing

BIM assisted laser scanning, photogrammetry, and point cloud management

BIM assisted visualization technologies (virtual, augmented, and mixed reality)

BIM based 4/5/6/nD modeling and management

BIM based project planning and design

BIM in construction project management

BIM in facilities operations and management

BIM in historic preservation

BIM in site management and/or automation

BIM in site safety planning and management

BIM standards

digital twins development, adoption, and management

education and training on BIM and BIM-assisted technologies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the applications and advancements of BIM and related technologies in the built environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the building information modelling, BIM adoption, BIM-assisted technologies, digital twins, and education and training on BIM, contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 4 (Quality Education).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of BIM to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.