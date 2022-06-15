Open Access provides free and immediate online access to the scholarly literature for anyone in the world to read, distribute and reuse. Frontiers, as a Gold Open Access publisher, offsets all the costs associated with our high-quality publishing service through Article Processing Charges (APCs): articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors following rigorous peer review incur a publishing fee charged to authors, institutions, or funders.

Article processing charges Journal A Type Articles B Type Articles C Type Articles D Type Articles Frontiers in Built Environment CHF 1,950 CHF 900 CHF 450 0

Article types

We offer a range of article types to optimally support our various academic communities in communicating their results and research advances.

A-Type Articles: Original Research, Methods, Review, Hypothesis & Theory

B-Type Articles: Mini Review, Perspective

C-Type Articles: Opinion

D-Type Articles: Correction, Editorial.