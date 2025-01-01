izuru takewaki
Kyoto Arts and Crafts University
Kyoto, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Earthquake Engineering
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
Technical University of Construction
Bucharest, Romania
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
Sultan Qaboos University
Muscat, Oman
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
Kyoto University
Kyoto, Japan
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
Computational Mechanics Laboratory, Department of Civil Engineering Educators, School of Pedagogical & Technological Education
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
Department of Engineering and Geology, G. d'Annunzio University of Chieti and Pescara
Pescara, Italy
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
Oregon State University
Corvallis, United States
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
Karadeniz Technical University
Trabzon, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
University of California, Berkeley
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
University of Bergamo
Bergamo, Italy
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
Polytechnic University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Earthquake Engineering